Aleksander Ceferin expresses doubts over hand rule

In an interview given to AS, Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, spoke at length about the Super League project initiated by Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus. The opportunity also for the leader to come back to the sparkling performances of Karim Benzema but also to discuss the arbitration. With this in mind, if, in his eyes, the VAR is currently proving its worth on the football planet, certain rules, such as that of the hand, must be improved.

“VAR works in UEFA competitions. At the Euro, he was very good, the same in the Champions League and in the Europa League. The only thing I have my doubts about is the hand rule. We have witnessed many strange situations, such as when the ball hits a player in the head and then goes to the player’s arm… For example, Figo once told me that if these rules existed when he was a player, it would have taken the opportunity to throw the ball into the opponent’s hand because he knew how to do it. It is difficult for the players if every contact with the hand is sanctioned. Where should they put them? You cannot play with your hands behind your back. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to discuss it more”.