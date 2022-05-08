Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Aleksander Ceferin expresses doubts over hand rule

Date:

In an interview given to AS, Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, spoke at length about the Super League project initiated by Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus. The opportunity also for the leader to come back to the sparkling performances of Karim Benzema but also to discuss the arbitration. With this in mind, if, in his eyes, the VAR is currently proving its worth on the football planet, certain rules, such as that of the hand, must be improved.

“VAR works in UEFA competitions. At the Euro, he was very good, the same in the Champions League and in the Europa League. The only thing I have my doubts about is the hand rule. We have witnessed many strange situations, such as when the ball hits a player in the head and then goes to the player’s arm… For example, Figo once told me that if these rules existed when he was a player, it would have taken the opportunity to throw the ball into the opponent’s hand because he knew how to do it. It is difficult for the players if every contact with the hand is sanctioned. Where should they put them? You cannot play with your hands behind your back. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to discuss it more”.

Previous articleFC Barcelona: Ansu Fati’s return to form delights everyone in Spain

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FC Barcelona: Ansu Fati’s return to form delights everyone in Spain

kenyan -
Ansu Fati scored a nice goal on Saturday night,...

OM: how to play without Dimitri Payet?

kenyan -
Released in the 32nd minute against Feyenoord Rotterdam for...

Kylian Mbappé breaks the bank!

kenyan -
The end is near. Here we are...

MP Tim Wanyonyi to defend Westlands seat after talks with ODM

kenyan -
MP Tim Wanyonyi will defend his Westlands seat...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

FC Barcelona: Ansu Fati’s return to form delights everyone in Spain

football 0
Ansu Fati scored a nice goal on Saturday night,...

OM: how to play without Dimitri Payet?

football 0
Released in the 32nd minute against Feyenoord Rotterdam for...

Kylian Mbappé breaks the bank!

football 0
The end is near. Here we are...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.