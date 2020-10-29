Aleksander Čeferin fiercely charges Super League project

Guest of an event in Italy, Aleksander Čeferin violently charged the initiators of the competitive project of ultra-closed European Super League supported by FIFA.

Will the Champions League be relegated behind a European Superleague, which would only invite the biggest footballing nations of the Old Continent? The “Super League” whose idea and beginnings date back to 1998 seems more than ever on the way to materialize. A private league project that we mentioned to you a few days ago, when Josep Maria Bartomeu, resigned president of FC Barcelona, ​​revealed before leaving that the Blaugrana entity had agreed to participate. Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be at the origin. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have been approached, as have Atlético, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Twenty-two years after the first mention of this closed league reserved for the rich, UEFA has not changed its mind and views with a very negative view the emergence of a competition that would compete with the League of Champions and the Europa League. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last August: “Any Superleague of 10, 12, 24 clubs will become boring. When you hear the Champions League anthem you know what it is… I don’t see how it can be a success, even if they tried to do it ”.

“It would kill football”

Digital event guest SportLab, organized in Italy and dedicated to the future of the sports industry, the president of the European football body has given a layer. Certain that the championships will all come to an end this year and confident that the Euro will be played at the beginning of next summer, he took advantage of the platform which was offered to him to send a virulent message to Italian football. “We will conclude the championships and play the European championship, we will see if it will be with or without spectators,” he announced first, before embarking on the Super League project.

And Ceferin’s response, addressed directly to certain Italian clubs, with Agnelli’s Juventus in the lead, was very severe: “it’s an Italian invention, it’s not our proposal too because it would be one of the most boring projects in the world. Two or three clubs talk about it, they think they deserve to win more than the others, but who in fact earn little. This is not a serious discussion, it would kill football and I am strongly against it, ” he proclaimed. One thing is certain, the battle between UEFA and FIFA, which supports the Super League project, promises to be fierce.