Altético Madrid: Diego Costa, the obstacle to the arrival of Edinson Cavani

But where will Edinson Cavani be able to bounce back? Free from any contract since the end of his with Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the Final 8 in Lisbon, El Matador does not seem in a hurry to find a team to score goals. He would also have offered himself several times to some big names of the Old Continent such as Real Madrid and even FC Barcelona, ​​which will lose Luis Suarez.

But in the clan of the ex of PSG, we do not forget at all the Colchoneros to whom he was very close last January before the club in the capital decided to keep him. According to information from The team, it could well be that Diego Simeone’s Atlético draws an offer. But this is only conditional on a possible departure of Diego Costa, the Spanish international.