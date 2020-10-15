Home Sports football Alvaro-Neymar affair: OM "is the anti-racism club" for Eyraud
Alvaro-Neymar affair: OM “is the anti-racism club” for Eyraud

By kenyan

The PSG-OM Classic of last September 13 caused a lot of ink to flow. First because the Marseille club has returned to victory against its rival (1-0, goal from Florian Thauvin), then because Neymar accused Alvaro Gonzalez of racism at the edge of the lawn. The LFP Disciplinary Commission then took up the case but due to lack of evidence, it did not sanction the players. But at the moment, the case is still talking and Jacques-Henri Eyraud has once again defended his Spanish defender.

“We are the anti-racism club, so there can be no racism on the field of Olympique de Marseille. (…) Obviously Alvaro is not a racist player. I saw a man hurt, touched, collapsed, compared to what he had said about him. I am so touched by this theme of racism and discrimination that, with Steve Mandanda, I signed a column a few months ago in Le Monde to say that the African footballer has long since entered football history, and that it does not have the place it deserves in the management and representative bodies of European and world football ”, explained in particular the president of OM on RMC. The debate is closed.

