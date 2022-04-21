American and European investors are preparing an offensive for OL!

Eighth in Ligue 1 and eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Europa League by West Ham, Olympique Lyonnais had a very disappointing 2021-2022 season in sporting terms. Economically affected since the TV rights crisis and that relating to Covid-19, the Rhone club would now be the target of an offensive led by various European and American investors.

Defeated in Brest (1-2) as part of the 33rd day of Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais continues its nightmarish season. Disappointing in the game and pointing to a disappointing eighth place, Peter Bosz’s men may have already said goodbye to Europe after this new setback at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. A disappointment which comes after that experienced against the Hammers during the quarter-finals of the Europa League and which confirms all the difficulties experienced by the Gones in recent months.

More than a lackluster sporting record, it is above all a terrible shortfall for which the training chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas is preparing. Already economically affected by the health crisis and that of TV rights, the Rhone club would also find itself in the sights of various European and American investors.

OL shareholders already have several offers!

Indeed, according to information from the very serious economic newspaper Bloomberg, Olympique Lyonnais would have been the subject of at least six offers from a mixture of American and European investors, who would like to buy the shares belonging to Pathé SAS (19.4%) and the investment company IDG Capital (19.9%). Revelations which also made OL shares shudder during the day (about 0.2% of capital traded today and 7% increase).

In addition, other proposals should be communicated to the OL Group in the coming days. The potential buyers, whose identity remains confidential, will begin meeting with management next week in order to launch a public tender offer to the other shareholders of OL Groupe and thus become the majority. The president of the Rhone club Jean-Michel Aulas plans, meanwhile, to keep his 28% share in the company. Finally, note that the club should communicate during the evening after the stock market closes in order to clarify its position.