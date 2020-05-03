Amiens: Bernard Joannin calls On Christmas Le Graet

Since the relegation of Amiens to Ligue 2 after the decision to stop the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 financial year, there have been many reactions in the Picardy club’s camp. From the players to the president, Bernard Joannin, to the coach, Luka Elsner, all feel aggrieved by this choice with dramatic consequences for the Ameno team. After shouting injustice, the boss of Amiens SC this time issued a distress call to Noel Le Graet, the president of the FFF.

“Make football grow. Show humanity. Football, at this time so complicated when everyone in France shows humanity and solidarity, could come out of this ordeal grown up, it was enough to keep 22 clubs in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, believes the boss of the Picard club. I am very disappointed with this selfish attitude of the leaders because Amiens did not have a chance. With the support of the metropolis, with our lawyers, we will do everything to fight this blatant injustice.”, launched Bernard Joannin during a facebook live organized in the company of players, staff members, executives and supporters and in remarks reported by The Team. The strongman of Amiens also said that in addition to the legal battle, he intended to lead the fight for reconstruction.