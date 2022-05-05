Amine Harit was touched by Sampaoli’s statements about him

On loan from German club Schalke 04 to Olympique de Marseille, Moroccan international Amine Harit is having a good second half of the season after playing little during the first half of the year. Some time ago, his trainer Jorge Sampaoli admitted to having made a mistake by not giving his player enough of a chance. In an interview for L’Equipe, the main interested party said he was touched by the statements of his coach, and happy with the turn his Olympian adventure is taking.

“It’s touching, it surprised me, I didn’t expect it. I was in my car, I was sent this extract from the conference. This proves that the efforts end up paying off, one day or another. I think I didn’t have my chance, and the coach said it: I could or should have had it. I’d rather it start badly and end well. The first four to five months of my season were very complicated. Lots of misunderstandings. At the same time, I saw the team winning, and you can’t ask to play when things are going well. The team comes before the individual interest.