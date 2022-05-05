Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Amine Harit was touched by Sampaoli’s statements about him

Date:

On loan from German club Schalke 04 to Olympique de Marseille, Moroccan international Amine Harit is having a good second half of the season after playing little during the first half of the year. Some time ago, his trainer Jorge Sampaoli admitted to having made a mistake by not giving his player enough of a chance. In an interview for L’Equipe, the main interested party said he was touched by the statements of his coach, and happy with the turn his Olympian adventure is taking.

“It’s touching, it surprised me, I didn’t expect it. I was in my car, I was sent this extract from the conference. This proves that the efforts end up paying off, one day or another. I think I didn’t have my chance, and the coach said it: I could or should have had it. I’d rather it start badly and end well. The first four to five months of my season were very complicated. Lots of misunderstandings. At the same time, I saw the team winning, and you can’t ask to play when things are going well. The team comes before the individual interest.

Previous articleKenya to issue $1 billion fifth Eurobond by July

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kenya to issue $1 billion fifth Eurobond by July

kenyan -
Kenya is set to issue the fifth Eurobond...

Atwoli demands approval of Omamo’s appointment to NSSF board

kenyan -
The Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis...

Jorge Sampaoli would see himself extended at OM

kenyan -
Realizing a very good season on the bench...

Migori police searching for missing county employee

kenyan -
  Patrick Lumumba, Migori county employee in the department of...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Kenya to issue $1 billion fifth Eurobond by July

News 0
Kenya is set to issue the fifth Eurobond...

Atwoli demands approval of Omamo’s appointment to NSSF board

News 0
The Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis...

Jorge Sampaoli would see himself extended at OM

football 0
Realizing a very good season on the bench...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.