Ancelotti: “I would have liked to train Messi so I could compare with Cristiano”

He reveals one of the things he would have liked to do in his career and speaks out on the racial problem in America.

Carlo Ancelotti has trained some of the greatest footballers in history throughout his career. Asked by the Guardian about the best he’s worked with, he’s not wet for fear of forgetting someone, but he does answer the other big question:Who would have liked to train?.

The Italian, everton’s technician at present, has no doubts. “Lionel Messi, if only to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo“. So far no technician has had the pleasure of being able to direct the two stars, something that seems complicated as it happens.

In any case Messi is not the only one Ancelotti would have wished to have in his squad. “Also Totti, I started in Rome and had a lot of affection. He was an idol there and I would have liked“.

The former Real Madrid coach also spoke out about the racial problems that George Floyd’s death has highlighted again: “There’s a big problem in America. And the police are part of that problem, that’s the point. If I have a problem with something, the first thing I do is go to the police: they have to be protective, and that hasn’t happened. The police have made the problem even bigger.”

