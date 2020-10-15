Home Sports football And here is Colin Kazim-Richards again!
And here is Colin Kazim-Richards again!

By kenyan

Derby County has just announced the signing of Colin Kazim-Richards (34). Free from any contract since the end of his adventure in Mexico, in Pachuca, the Turkish international (37 caps), who has already played at Fenerbahçe, Toulouse, Galatasaray, the Corinthians or even at Olympiakos and Coritiba, is entered for one year with the current 20th Championship.

“Colin has a hell of a lot of experience having played in several countries around the world and gives us another option for the role of top striker. He trained with us recently and it gave us the opportunity to see his level of form and if he could fit into our team ”, said manager Philipp Cocu.

