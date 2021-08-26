And the fastest Premier League players this season are …

After two days of the championship, the Daily Mail had fun ranking the 10 fastest players in the Premier League. In the lead, we find Adam Armstrong (24), arrived this summer in Southampton from Blackburn, the Englishman was recorded at around 35.64 km / h.

Adama Traoré (25), who plays for Wolverhampton, is second with a top speed of around 35.6 km / h. Wilfried Zaha (28), Crystal Palace player, completed the podium with 33.8 km / h. Note that Kyle Walker (31), the fastest player in the championship last season, is not yet in the top 10