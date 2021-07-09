Anderlecht-Arsenal agreement for Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga is getting very close to London. According to information from Sky Sport Italia, Arsenal and Anderlecht have agreed to transfer the 21-year-old midfielder for around € 20m. This amount may even reach € 25 million depending on the bonuses.

The Gunners have been trying to convince the Belgian club to let go of their captain for several weeks. It took several proposals to give way to the Mauves. Sambi Lokonga has already agreed with his future club on a contract until 2026. He recently turned down two offers from Italy.