Andoni Zubizarreta’s anecdote on Lionel Messi’s influence at Barça

Almighty Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona? To keep his best player, we can easily imagine Barça trying everything, to the point of always giving more to the Pulga. Beyond the salary, we would speak of a great decision-making power for the Argentinian within the Catalan organization, which could even go as far as the choice of the coach.

In an interview with El Pais, Andoni Zubizarreta, former sports director of Athletic Bilba and OM, revealed an anecdote about the power of the Pulga: “It all depends on the generosity of the player with his team, with his coach. Tata Martino, when he coached Barca (2013-14), used to say to Leo: “I know if you call the president he kicks me out. But damn it, you don’t need me show it every day. I already know “”.