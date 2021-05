Licensed on February 2 by L’Olympique de Marseille, André Villas-Boas will soon resume service in a different field. A rally fan, the Portuguese coach will participate from May 20 to 23 in the Rally of Portugal, as announced by the WRC (World Rally Championship).

After having already participated in the Dakar a few years ago, the former manager of OM or of Tottenham, Chelsea and Porto, will now be at the wheel of a Citroën C3 which will be number 57 in a category granted to private drivers. .