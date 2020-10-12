Andrea Pirlo wants to make Bernardeschi his new right-back

Yet announced on departure during the summer transfer window, Federico Bernardeschi finally kept his bags in Turin. If he did not start the first two games in the league with the Bianconeri, the offensive winger by profession has all the confidence of his coach Andrea Pirlo. According to the Italian daily Tuttosport, the former Juventus player would take advantage of the international break to teach Bernardeschi to play as a right-back in a four-way defense.

For the Italian coach, the training winger has all the qualities required to put his technique and his dynamism at the service of the defense. Better yet, he would like to make the latter his Gianluca Zambrotta, a former offensive pawn of the Turinese who was converted to the right side during his career. Good news for the 26-year-old who is cruelly short of playing time.