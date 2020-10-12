Home Sports football Andrea Pirlo wants to make Bernardeschi his new right-back
Sportsfootball

Andrea Pirlo wants to make Bernardeschi his new right-back

By kenyan

Yet announced on departure during the summer transfer window, Federico Bernardeschi finally kept his bags in Turin. If he did not start the first two games in the league with the Bianconeri, the offensive winger by profession has all the confidence of his coach Andrea Pirlo. According to the Italian daily Tuttosport, the former Juventus player would take advantage of the international break to teach Bernardeschi to play as a right-back in a four-way defense.

For the Italian coach, the training winger has all the qualities required to put his technique and his dynamism at the service of the defense. Better yet, he would like to make the latter his Gianluca Zambrotta, a former offensive pawn of the Turinese who was converted to the right side during his career. Good news for the 26-year-old who is cruelly short of playing time.

Related news

football

Juve recruited Zidane … by coming to supervise Dugarry!

kenyan -
The Football Club Channel immersed himself in the archives of the transfer window in Ligue 1. The broadcast of Canal + looked this...
Read more
football

Kevin De Bruyne denies the existence of negotiations with Manchester City

kenyan -
Unbeatable in the mind of Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne (29) has been a Manchester City executive since joining the club in 2015 for...
Read more
football

Kevin De Bruyne denies the existence of negotiations with Manchester City

kenyan -
Unbeatable in the mind of Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne (29) has been a Manchester City executive since joining the club in 2015 for...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke