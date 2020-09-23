Home Sports football Andreaw Gravillon gets closer to Lorient
Sportsfootball

Andreaw Gravillon gets closer to Lorient

By kenyan

In search of reinforcements that can bring the stabilization of the club in Ligue 1, FC Lorient has a rather successful summer transfer window, symbolized by the arrival of Adrian Grbic against 10 million euros. For the continuation of their summer market, the Hakes even tracked a hope for the post of central defender evolving at Inter.

Indeed, the file of Andreaw Gravillon would even be on the verge of being completed according to the site GianLuca Di Marzio. Also watched by Genoa, the native of Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe should land on loan, with a purchase option of 4.5 million euros. The 22-year-old defender returns from loans to Ascoli, Pescara and Sassuolo and is expected to settle down in Brittany soon.

Related news

football

PSG-OM incidents: Alvaro Gonzalez and Neymar summoned on October 7?

kenyan -
The Classic, which was played between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes, on September 13 (0-1), will he finally...
Read more
football

PSG and Barça position themselves for Antonio Rüdiger

kenyan -
The divorce between Antonio Rüdiger and Chelsea seems to be consumed little by little. The German defender was not even on the bench...
Read more
football

PSG-OM incidents: Alvaro Gonzalez puts his future at OM in the balance!

kenyan -
Questioned by Neymar since September 13, accused of having made racist remarks, the Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez wanted to explain himself to his leaders...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

José Mourinho’s beautiful exit on Tanguy Ndombele

football kenyan -
Since arriving at Tottenham last summer, Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to find a place in the squad, as well as in the heart of...
Read more

PL: Aston Villa wins against Sheffield

football kenyan -
Aston Villa hosted Sheffield United on Monday evening at Villa Park. The Villans started off to the ground and obtained the exclusion of...
Read more

Olympique Lyonnais – Nîmes Olympique: the match notes

football kenyan -
After an interesting first period, OL stopped playing when they returned from the locker room, conceding a frustrating but not illogical draw (0-0) against...
Read more

Nelson Semedo gets closer to Wolverhampton

football kenyan -
Having become undesirable at Barça like Luis Suarez or Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo (26) will soon leave the club blaugrana.The Portuguese are popular in...
Read more

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté case is debated

football kenyan -
While the transfer window will close its doors soon, should Chelsea separate from N'Golo Kanté? The debate is open in England. It's an...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s farewell to Gareth Bale

football kenyan -
In the coming days, Gareth Bale should finally leave Real Madrid and return to Tottenham, the club from which he left in 2013 after...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke