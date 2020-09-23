Andreaw Gravillon gets closer to Lorient

In search of reinforcements that can bring the stabilization of the club in Ligue 1, FC Lorient has a rather successful summer transfer window, symbolized by the arrival of Adrian Grbic against 10 million euros. For the continuation of their summer market, the Hakes even tracked a hope for the post of central defender evolving at Inter.

Indeed, the file of Andreaw Gravillon would even be on the verge of being completed according to the site GianLuca Di Marzio. Also watched by Genoa, the native of Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe should land on loan, with a purchase option of 4.5 million euros. The 22-year-old defender returns from loans to Ascoli, Pescara and Sassuolo and is expected to settle down in Brittany soon.