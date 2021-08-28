Andy Delort flies to OGC Nice

OGC Nice signs the seventh recruit of its summer transfer window: Algerian international striker Andy Delort leaves Montpellier for the Gym in a transfer estimated at 10 million euros.

Christophe Galtier’s wish is granted. Indeed, the coach of OGC Nice wanted a striker with experience in Ligue 1 to bring competition to his Danish international Kasper Dolberg (23). If the first track mentioned by the French media thought to believe that the 55-year-old tactician wanted to enlist the Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz (36), with whom he was champion of France last season with Lille, the former Stéphanois finally receives a offensive reinforcement from La Paillade.

Indeed, the Gym formalized this Saturday the arrival of the Algerian striker and captain of Montpellier Andy Delort (29 years old). Les Aiglons spent around 10 million euros to buy back his three-year contract with La Paillade according to information from the team, and this after several discussions between the management of Hérault and Maralpine. He joins his teammate in selection and right-back Youcef Atal, with whom he was African champion in 2019.

His fifth club in Ligue 1

By joining Nice for the next three seasons and an optional additional year, Andy Delort will play in Ligue 1 with his fifth career club, after AC Ajaccio (2011-2013), Stade Malherbe de Caen (2015/2016) , Toulouse FC (2016-2018) and therefore MHSC (2018-2019), with whom he had his best exercise in the elite last year with 15 goals and 10 assists in 30 league games. He left the Mosson where newcomer Olivier Dall’Oglio had promoted him captain after the retirement of Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton.

“OGC Nice and Montpellier HSC have agreed on the transfer of Andy Delort! (…) With the club of La Paillade, the new Aiglon has chained 106 games, scored 47 goals and delivered 21 assists ”, can we read in the press release from OGC Nice.

Andy Delort is from Nice! 🔴⚫️🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Kc3qoUtAI – OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 28, 2021