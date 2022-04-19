Menu
Anfield’s moving tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

There is a notable absentee this evening during this Liverpool-Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is not present at Anfield the day after the death of his newborn baby announced by the Portuguese star on social networks.

After a minute of silence observed and respected by the entire Liverpool stadium, Reds supporters took advantage of the 7th minute of the match to pay tribute to this child and think of his family.

