Angel Correa would consider leaving Atlético de Madrid

What future for Angel Correa? The Atlético de Madrid striker would be tired of his role with the Colchoneros. Never considered as an indestructible 11 Diego Simeone, it is however regularly used by the Argentinian technician. However, he would blame him for too little playing time in terms of minutes played.

According brand, the Argentinian international, author of 13 goals this season, would consider leaving this summer, especially since a new striker should be recruited by the Rojiblancos. Atlético’s financial requirements for a player recruited €10.5m from San Lorenzo (Argentina) could put off interested clubs since the leaders are not sellers unless there is a substantial offer. .