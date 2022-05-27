Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Angel Correa would consider leaving Atlético de Madrid

Date:

What future for Angel Correa? The Atlético de Madrid striker would be tired of his role with the Colchoneros. Never considered as an indestructible 11 Diego Simeone, it is however regularly used by the Argentinian technician. However, he would blame him for too little playing time in terms of minutes played.

According brand, the Argentinian international, author of 13 goals this season, would consider leaving this summer, especially since a new striker should be recruited by the Rojiblancos. Atlético’s financial requirements for a player recruited €10.5m from San Lorenzo (Argentina) could put off interested clubs since the leaders are not sellers unless there is a substantial offer. .

Previous articleKajiado’s gubernatorial debate is set for June 25

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kajiado’s gubernatorial debate is set for June 25

kenyan -
A section of a team gazetted recently to...

Nasser Al-Khelaifi absent at UEFA dinner with Florentino Perez

kenyan -
In recent days, we only talk about the...

Real Madrid: Federico Valverde chose between the Champions League and his wife

kenyan -
A victory in the Champions League? Federico...

Chelsea do not let go of Jules Koundé

kenyan -
While the sale should be official soon, Chelsea...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Kajiado’s gubernatorial debate is set for June 25

News 0
A section of a team gazetted recently to...

Nasser Al-Khelaifi absent at UEFA dinner with Florentino Perez

football 0
In recent days, we only talk about the...

Real Madrid: Federico Valverde chose between the Champions League and his wife

football 0
A victory in the Champions League? Federico...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.