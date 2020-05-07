Angers: Farid El Melali apologizes

Farid El Melali (23 years old) is having a very special week. After extending his contract with the SCO until 2023 on Monday, the Angers player was taken into custody the next day for sexual exhibitionism. Neighbours saw him masturbating in the premises of his building and a complaint was filed against him.

Two days later, the attacker, who admitted the facts, decided to apologize in public. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, El Melali posted a message of a few lines on his account Instagram. “Know that I would like to apologise to my family, my friends, as well as all the supporters of my dear club and my fellow Algerians”, he said.