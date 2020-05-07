Home Sports News football Angers: Farid El Melali apologizes
Sports Newsfootball

Angers: Farid El Melali apologizes

By kenyan

Farid El Melali (23 years old) is having a very special week. After extending his contract with the SCO until 2023 on Monday, the Angers player was taken into custody the next day for sexual exhibitionism. Neighbours saw him masturbating in the premises of his building and a complaint was filed against him.

Two days later, the attacker, who admitted the facts, decided to apologize in public. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, El Melali posted a message of a few lines on his account Instagram. “Know that I would like to apologise to my family, my friends, as well as all the supporters of my dear club and my fellow Algerians”, he said.

Previous articleCovid-19 testing and quarantine is now free
Next articleOL may fear the exodus of its stars

RELATED ARTICLES

football

OL may fear the exodus of its stars

kenyan -
For the time being deprived of the European Cup next season, Olympique Lyonnais may well be attacked on its best players during the...
Read more
football

Coronvairus: crisis lowers the value of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

kenyan -
The crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic will have a real impact on football, especially on Transfer market. Many economists were in...
Read more
football

PSG are fed up with Thomas Meunier!

kenyan -
Thomas Meunier has made numerous calls to PSG in recent weeks for a contract extension. But the reality would be quite different and...
Read more
15,602FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Covid-19 testing and quarantine is now free

News Tracy Nabwile -
The government will now quarantine people suspected to be infected with Covid-19 at government facilities for free. On Wednesday, the government announced the change during...
Read more

Murkomen opposes Nairobi ‘military rule’ says it contradicts constitution

News Erick Flavour -
The placement of military officers to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) continues to spark mixed reactions, with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen being the...
Read more

Seven from quarantine, lobby groups sue government for punitive exercise

News Erick Flavour -
Seven people who had been quarantined by the state alongside two human rights lobby groups have sued the government for imposing the protocol illegally...
Read more

Kisumu County cancels Governor’s house tender worth Ksh40 million

County News Erick Flavour -
The Kisumu County administration has canceled and re-tendered the construction of Governor Nyong’o’s new residence. The county government had advertised in the local newspapers last...
Read more

Tanzanian sweetheart Wema Sepetu lands ambassadorial job

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu has continued to make money moves after she landed an ambassadorial job with Red Gold tomato paste. The talented actress...
Read more

Government will cater for quarantine expenses- CS Kagwe

Health Stanley Kasee -
As the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues, the government has issued a new directive that will revive hope for Kenyans. The government has...
Read more

Sonko threatens to sue leaders at ICC over Crime against Humanity

News Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to take PS Karanja Kibicho and two others to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over what he termed...
Read more

SRC approves emergency allowance for health workers

News Edwin Ginni -
Frontline healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus will now benefit from medical emergency allowance after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission approved distribution of...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke