Angers-OL: it was Cho time

Holder against Olympique Lyonnais, the young Franco-English broke the house. And the Gones are in a good position to know it.

Mohamed-Ali Cho had already been talked about almost a year ago. On August 30, 2020, the young Franco-English, then 16 years old, became the first player born in 2004 to play a Ligue 1 match during the match against Bordeaux (0-2). Since then, the preformed player at PSG had been used 21 times by Stéphane Moulin, but had only been established once (April 17, 2021 against Rennes).

Inducted into the SCO this summer, Gérald Baticle undoubtedly knew the potential of his young number 21. And at the start of this 2021/2022 season, the new Angevin coach decided to make this great hope one of his holders. Aligned from the outset in Strasbourg, Cho was also present on the lawn of Raymond-Kopa this Sunday at 1 p.m. on the occasion of the reception of Olympique Lyonnais.

A talent that blew up OL’s defense

A daring choice against one of the champions of the championship. In the end, it’s the Gones who will have Cho’s nightmares. And not the other way around. Positioned in attack, the native of Stains quite simply blew up the Rhone defense almost on his own. Too fast for Marcelo and company, Cho was at the origin of almost all the yellow cards received by the Lyon defenders. In the 33rd minute, we still wonder how Marcelo could only collect a simple warning after the attack on the number 21 Angevin.

Maxwel Cornet did not have the same luck. Warned at 49th, the left side of OL was sent off in the 65th minute after another gross foul on an untenable Cho on his right side. Hitting, sharp with each catch, Cho even pushed Marcelo to score a goal against his camp (53rd). In Lyon, Léo Dubois reveals that the Gones were aware of the Cho threat. “We were warned, we knew he was going very fast, that he was hitting a lot. It’s up to us to counter this kind of player, we are very capable of it, we have good players. Now, we have to question ourselves and move forward in the state of mind, otherwise it will be complicated ”.

An XXL performance at only 17 years old, facing a big arm of the L1 which is more, which will obviously not go unnoticed. But do not count on Gérald Baticle to publicly ignite his young talent. “I don’t like to talk about individualities, even if we have to admit that he did a good performance. The more potential a player has, the more you have to be behind and be demanding with it. So I will be very demanding with Momo, as I am with others ”. It promises…