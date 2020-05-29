Angers qualified for the next Youth League

The best team in the French U19 championship before the end of the season, Angers received notification on Thursday of its qualification for the Youth League 2020-2021.

Leaders of Group C of the French U19 championship, the young people of Angers have had their beautiful season stopped net by the coronavirus epidemic. Despite an early end, the FFF decided to reward the team with the best record among the teams involved by awarding it a place for the next edition of the Youth League, the Under-19 Champions League. Angers welcomed the news and is now waiting for its next challenge.

“A great experience to live”

The precious sesame for the European competition is usually promised to the champion of the U19 category. After the end of the season, the FFF awarded a bonus to sporting merit.

“This competition is extraordinary, it will allow our young people to evolve in an international context. “This is a preliminary approach of the highest level, a great experience for our young people and our club,” Abdel Bouhazama, director of the Angeline training centre, said in a statement. This qualification rewards the quality of the teachings of the educators and the commitment of all the players of the club!”

Angers with PSG and OM

Qualified for the Champions League, PSG and OM also secured their place in the Youth League. Parisians and Marseilles will therefore send their U19 team for the competition, the draw of which is expected to take place during the summer. This year, the continental event was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak while Rennes and OL were still in the running. Lyonnais and Bretons will not defend their chances in 2020-21. Unlike the SCO, eager to confront the European gratin.