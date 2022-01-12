Angers: RB Leipzig not at all interested in Mohamed-Ali Cho

Despite his very young age (he will be 18 on January 19), Mohamed-Ali Cho is already turning the heads of the big teams. The Angers SCO striker, who has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances (2 goals), has been nothing short of impressive since the start of the season, and some Bundesliga clubs are already on the move like Borussia Dortmund. The daily The team also recently explained that RB Leipzig had spent the second in this file. But according to the latest indiscretions across the Rhine, the club of the Red Bull subsidiary is far from the native of Stains.

According to newspaper information Kickerthe team trained by Domenico Tedesco simply never positioned themselves on Mohamed-Ali Cho. The media say that the German team has not started discussions with the entourage of the main concerned, and that there is therefore no interest, unlike the Borussens who want to recruit him.