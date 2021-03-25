Angers: things are happening for Djibril Ousmail

Well known for bringing out some nuggets of its training center (Sofiane Boufal, Nicolas Pepé or Rayan Ait Nouri), the SCO of Angers has some talents within it. Starting with Djibril Ousmail. Recruited at the age of 15 a little less than three years ago on the side of FC Montfermeil, this U19 defensive midfielder who can also evolve to the position of central defender is at the end of his contract aspiring three years next June.

This 19-year-old player was not really able to highlight himself with the health context. However, the profile of the one who was called up to the Algeria U18 team attracts some foreign clubs who could take advantage of his free status to go on the offensive. According to our information, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Serie A clubs are interested.