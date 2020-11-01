Home Sports football Antoine Griezmann comes out of silence on his difficulties at FC Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann comes out of silence on his difficulties at FC Barcelona

By kenyan

Asked by Spanish television after Barça’s match on the lawn of Alavés (1-1), Antoine Griezmann spoke about his difficulties.

FC Barcelona had another difficult evening this Saturday. Traveling to Vitoria, the Catalans could not do better than a 1-1 draw against Alavés. Ronald Koeman’s troops have taken just two points out of the last twelve possible, and are stuck in the middle of the table, in a sad twelfth place, although with one game less than the majority of La Liga teams.

In Basque lands, there were still some satisfactions, like the young Ansu Fati and Pedri, still very successful. And above all, Antoine Griezmann has finally scored – his first goal of the season – and has, overall, without being at an exceptional level, was rather convincing in the game. What reconcile him, very slightly, with the media, at the image of Mundo Deportivo which points out that before his goal, he combined well with his partners. For his part, Sport gave him a nice 7/10 in his game scores.

Griezmann admits missing a lot of chances

And after the meeting, the Frenchman spoke to journalists. “We’re mad and angry because we wanted the three points after the loss last weekend. We still have to improve. In all aspects. The season is long and we will be better “, first launched the Habs about the disappointing result of his team.

He then continued on an individual level. “I missed a lot of chances and the team needs my goals. I’m trying to improve myself on that side because I’m not used to missing out on those opportunities that I was missing lately, but you have to stay calm and work. I feel good, I am enjoying, but I still have to work to improve ”, concluded the native of Mâcon. Let’s hope for him that this match could have served as a trigger …

