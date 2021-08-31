Antoine Griezmann returns to Atlético de Madrid

In the home stretch, Antoine Griezmann signed up with Atlético de Madrid. The French striker is loaned with compulsory purchase option by FC Barcelona.

Return to sender. Two years after his arrival for € 120 million, FC Barcelona returns Antoine Griezmann (30) to Atlético de Madrid. The two clubs came to an agreement in the last hours of this summer transfer window. After studying possible exchanges with Saul Ñiguez (26), finally leaving for Chelsea, or João Félix, declared untransferable by the Rojiblancos, the two teams finally agreed on a loan of one year plus an additional optional.

“The French player becomes a Rojiblanco player again after the agreement concluded between Atlético and Barcelona for his loan for one season with the option of another which can be extended by either party”, specifies the Colchoneros press release sent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. For its part, FC Barcelona specified in its press release that Atlético has “A compulsory purchase option” in this operation.

🚨 𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 !! Agreement between Barça and Atlético Madrid for the loan of @AntoGriezmann – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 31, 2021

Such a heavy salary

The Blaugranas have agreed to let go of the 2018 world champion, caught in the grip of the socios, on these conditions to save his salary (more than 20 M € net per year), much too difficult to bear for the current economy of the Catalan club . The Colchoneros, champions of Spain, grabbed the ball.

🔴⚪ #BienvenidoGriezmann🇫🇷 @AntoGriezmann volverá a vestir nuestra camiseta tras el acuerdo alcanzado entre nuestro club y el Barcelona para su cesión.Welcome, Antoine! 🤙➡ https://t.co/NZcnFfJqp8 pic.twitter.com/nFsJIxZgSy – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 31, 2021

The international tricolor, he is delighted to find the Wanda Metropolitano, where he has so often shone. For several weeks, he had sent the message that he would consider the possibility of a departure from Barça only to join Atléti, where he played between 2014 and 2019. He was served.