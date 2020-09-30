Home Sports football Antonio Conte judges the transfer window of his Inter
Antonio Conte judges the transfer window of his Inter

Finally, there will have been few losses compared to the number of reinforcements. The only notable start was that of Diego Godin in Cagliari while new faces have landed in Lombardy: Arturo Vidal, Alexander Kolarov, Achraf Hakimi, but we can also talk about the return of loans from Radja Nainggolan or Ivan Perisic. A rather successful transfer window therefore for a team that nurtures great ambitions through its coach. A depth of workforce is therefore necessary to be able to shine in the Champions League and compete with Juventus in the fight for the Scudetto.

It is also this depth of bench that pleases Antonio Conte, the nerazzurri coach. He confessed at a press conference: “In the middle of the field, we had a lot of injuries and long spells, like Sensi’s. Today we are digitally more protected and this is important. The season will be abnormal and we are coming back from a time when we played a lot. I have everyone available and I hope it will continue to be like this ”.

