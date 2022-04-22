Menu
Antonio Conte only wishes Christian Eriksen well

Last summer during Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen collapsed, suffering from a heart attack in the middle of a match. Less than a year later, he was back on the grounds of the Premier League, in the shirt of Brentford, promoted to the first division. As soon as he arrived, his impact was felt on the club since on the six days of the championship he played, his club won 5, for a defeat in his first match. At the end of the contract in June, he would interest several clubs like Newcastle and Tottenham. At Spurs, he could also find Antonio Conte, who brought him to Inter Milan in 2020 and with whom he won the Scudetto last season.

For The Timesthe Italian technician revealed that he had seen the Dane since his return to England:“I had the opportunity to meet him when he had just arrived in Brentford, to speak with him and his family. We are not only talking about an important player, but also about a great person and a great man. I wish him and his family the best for the future. I am very happy to see him play football again. In June, it was terrible, these images were terrible for everyone. We suffered a lot for him and his family.”

