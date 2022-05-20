Antonio Rüdiger confirms his departure from Chelsea

His departure was no longer a mystery. But Antonio Rüdiger took up his pen to officially confirm that he was leaving Chelsea after five seasons at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t like goodbyes. But I will try to make this one special, from the bottom of my heart. In fact, I have to tell you a story before I tell you a story. It’s my African side. We have to take our time”, he wrote in a long letter published on his official website and in which a tribute is paid to N’Golo Kanté. Except surprise, we must now wait for the press release from Real Madrid, the club where the German will join.

I don’t like goodbyes. But I will try to make this one special, from the heart.My piece with @PlayersTribune @TPTFootball. #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle https://t.co/FI6sVGnDGi — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 20, 2022

