Sportsfootball

Antonio Rüdiger confirms his departure from Chelsea

Date:

His departure was no longer a mystery. But Antonio Rüdiger took up his pen to officially confirm that he was leaving Chelsea after five seasons at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t like goodbyes. But I will try to make this one special, from the bottom of my heart. In fact, I have to tell you a story before I tell you a story. It’s my African side. We have to take our time”, he wrote in a long letter published on his official website and in which a tribute is paid to N’Golo Kanté. Except surprise, we must now wait for the press release from Real Madrid, the club where the German will join.

