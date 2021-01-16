Argentina: Fernando Gago appointed coach in the first division

He had put away the crampons in November, at 34, on the side of Vélez, after having overcome a lot of physical problems. Fernando Gago was not far from football for very long. He has just been appointed coach of Club Atlético Aldosivi, based in Mar del Plata, 22nd out of 24 in Primera Division last year.

Trained at Boca Juniors, the Argentine international midfielder with 61 caps had joined Real Madrid in 2007, against nearly 20 million euros. Loaned to Roma and then to Valencia, Pintita returned to the country in 2013, alternating between Vélez and Boca. His appointment is surprising since he has no experience of the bench yet.