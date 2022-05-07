Argentina: Leandro Paredes tackles Jorge Sampaoli

Interviewed by the Argentinian media [Tyc Sport](urlhttps://www.tycsports.com/seleccion-argentina/leandro-paredes-agustin-orion-boca-jorge-sampaoli-seleccion-argentina-id432659.html, PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes spoke about his complicated relationship with OM coach Jorge Sampaoli, when the latter was Argentina coach. The Parisian does not seem to appreciate the working methods of the Argentine technician with whom the current has never passed.

“Better not to say anything. I don’t have much to say about him. There are coaches who leave good things and bad impressions. The truth is, I don’t have good things to say, and I’d rather keep the bad things to myself.”, explained the 27-year-old Argentinian midfielder who has 44 caps with the Albiceleste, for four goals scored and five assists. Paredes was notably excluded from the list of 23 Argentine players who played in the 2018 World Cup under Sampaoli.