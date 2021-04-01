Argentina: the Independiente wants to recover Sergio Agüero

While leaving Manchester City free this summer, Sergio Agüero has no shortage of suitors. All the big European teams have positioned themselves on the player. At 32, the Argentine striker will have a choice at the end of the season and may even have the opportunity to return to his training club.

The Independent dreams of seeing their striker return this summer. This is what Pablo Moyano, first vice-president of Independiente, said. He explained that Hugo Moyano, his father and club president, would try to contact Sergio Agüero to convince him to return to his training club. But the club are also aware that it will be almost mission impossible without the player’s monstrous financial efforts. “It is impossible to bring in a player from this economic hierarchy”, concluded Pablo Moyano.