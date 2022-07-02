Menu
Arkadiusz Milik proposed to the Salernitana

New sports director of Salernitana, Morgan De Sanctis was present this Saturday at a press conference. The opportunity for the leader of the Italian club to discuss the hot issues of the summer transfer window. With this in mind, the new strongman of the Granata did not deny that his club was interested in signing Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti. Before releasing another crisp information.

Relaunched on the transfer window and the possible arrivals, De Sanctis then recognized that Arkadiusz Milik had been offered to Salernitana. It now remains to be seen whether the Polish striker will agree without flinching to trade the Champions League and the top of the table in France against the fight to stay in Italy.

