Arnaut Danjuma is set to join the Premier League

Recruited last summer by Villarreal in Bournemouth against almost 24 M€, the Dutch striker, Arnaut Danjuma could already return to England after a good season under the orders of Unai Emery, during which he scored 16 goals, delivered 4 assists decisive and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

According AS, the Yellow Submarine, who demands 40M€ for his player, would have received offers from West Ham and Newcastle for 36M€ + 4M bonus. The Iberian daily specifies that it is the Hammers who would be the favorites on the file. The player would come to replace the Ukrainian Andrei Yarmolenko numerically.