Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Arnaut Danjuma is set to join the Premier League

Date:

Recruited last summer by Villarreal in Bournemouth against almost 24 M€, the Dutch striker, Arnaut Danjuma could already return to England after a good season under the orders of Unai Emery, during which he scored 16 goals, delivered 4 assists decisive and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

According AS, the Yellow Submarine, who demands 40M€ for his player, would have received offers from West Ham and Newcastle for 36M€ + 4M bonus. The Iberian daily specifies that it is the Hammers who would be the favorites on the file. The player would come to replace the Ukrainian Andrei Yarmolenko numerically.

Previous articlePSG: Ayman Kari has decided to stay!

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: Ayman Kari has decided to stay!

kenyan -
At the end of his contract at PSG today,...

Terrorized employees, humiliations, reprimands: Chelsea at the heart of a shock investigation

kenyan -
Shaken by the forced departure of Roman Abramovich, the...

PSG: Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos have spotted six indisputable starters

kenyan -
Present at Camp des Loges this Thursday, Christophe...

The Plan: William Ruto unveils Kenya Kwanza manifesto

kenyan -
Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: Ayman Kari has decided to stay!

football 0
At the end of his contract at PSG today,...

Terrorized employees, humiliations, reprimands: Chelsea at the heart of a shock investigation

football 0
Shaken by the forced departure of Roman Abramovich, the...

PSG: Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos have spotted six indisputable starters

football 0
Present at Camp des Loges this Thursday, Christophe...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.