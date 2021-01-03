Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette’s long-awaited return to the top

Alexandre Lacazette scored another brace on Saturday bringing his number of goals to seven, including five from the last four matches. Thanks to him, Arsenal can dream of a crazy rise in the standings.

A few weeks ago, Mikel Arteta was in great danger on the Arsenal bench. And for good reason, the Londoners were entangled in the second part of the table in England. The victory against Chelsea (3-1) during Boxing Day gave the Spanish coach a little air, then two more victories followed, against Brighton (1-0) and West Bromwich Albion (4-0) .

During these victories, the former midfielder found a fatal, lethal weapon: Alexandre Lacazette. Established against the Blues, he opened the scoring with a penalty. We were waiting for him against Brighton, he was finally on the bench and unlocked the match by entering into play (entered in the 66th and scorer 21 seconds later). This Saturday, against West Bromwich, he started the game and offered himself a brace in the second period.

Arsenal is not that far

With seven goals on the clock, including four during this holiday season, we can say that the Frenchman, who had struggled a little this season, saved the head of his coach. ” Lacazette has now scored five goals in his last four outings in all competitions, while Arsenal’s resurgence continues with a third consecutive Premier League win and a second straight clean sheet », Can we read this Sunday at Skysports.

Now, the residents of the Emirates Stadium find themselves in eleventh position in the Premier League. A place that is still a long way from the team’s usual standards, but with much more interesting results and playing field than a few weeks ago. Ten points from the top places, and with one more match, the Lacazette team can still dream of a huge comeback to get closer to European places.