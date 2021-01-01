Arsenal are also interested in Marcel Sabitzer

While we recently learned that Tottenham and José Mourinho were interested in the idea of ​​signing Marcel Sabitzer, it is another London club that could welcome the Austrian in the coming weeks. According to Daily Express, Arsenal would also be interested in the player of RB Leipzig.

Author of 3 goals and 3 assists since the start of the season, the 26-year-old midfielder could well leave Germany to strengthen the workforce of Mikel Arteta, in great difficulty for a few weeks. For Arsenal, on the other hand, it will be necessary to be able to invest a substantial sum since Leipzig would not wait less than 50 million euros to release its player who is under contract until June 2022.