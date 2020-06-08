Home Sports News football Arsenal: Aubameyang shows off his luxurious home
Arsenal: Aubameyang shows off his luxurious home

By kenyan

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed his big house during an MTV show

After his luxury cars, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang introduced his very large home to Arsenal fans in a show broadcast on the American channel MTV. The former Saint-Etienne player unveiled the huge playroom reserved for his two children, Pierre and Curtis, for what he considers “the craziest room in the house”.

“I remember when I was young, I didn’t have a lot of space,” he said. I’m a guy who wants the best for them, so I try to give them the most space.” He set up his own games room with a very professional installation in place to play in networks on his computers. He says he’s playing games with Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.

When he abandons his screens, Aubameyang can also be entertained on an arcade machine decorated with the player’s image. He then showed off his large kitchen and fridges filled to the brim with African chili and lots of meat. “Without all this food, I can’t be a superhero or a superstar,” he smiles.

The exterior is also ravishing with stunning views of the rolling countryside, from the garden where it has set up a small football pitch. He plays regularly with his sons, whom he doesn’t let win. “I’m the winner, I’m always the winner,” he said. I don’t want them to feel it’s easy, so I’m a little them. That’s life, you have to work to win. No gift for them, I play to win.”

Under contract until 2021, Aubameyang could leave Arsenal this summer. And move if he leaves London.

