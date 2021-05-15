Arsenal: Daniel Ek’s takeover offer refused

This is news that should not dampen the anger of Arsenal supporters. Daniel Ek, the boss of Spotify, released a statement on Saturday evening in which he announced that he had sent a buyout offer to the owner of the Gunners (the Kroenke family), who turned it down. Daniel Ek had publicly displayed his desire to buy Arsenal, with the support of several legends of the London club such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

“This week an offer, which included fan ownership, board representation and a gold share to support it, was made to both Josh Kroenke and his bankers. They replied that they did not need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available if this situation changes ”, wrote Daniel Ek in his press release. The amount of this offer would be of the order of nearly 2 billion euros.

