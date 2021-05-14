Arsenal: David Luiz will leave

The end is near between David Luiz (34) and Arsenal. Based on information from The Athletic, the Brazilian to 56 caps with the Seleção informed his leaders on Friday that he would indeed leave the North London club when his contract expires in June. The Gunners had in any case not offered an extension to the ex of Benfica, Chelsea or even PSG.

Mikel Arteta, however, wanted to keep the experienced central defender Auriverde, who has played 30 games (2 goals) in all competitions this season with Arsenal. David Luiz is currently recovering from an injury that occurred on Newcastle’s lawn on May 2. He only has two Premier League games left to enjoy his last moments with the gun-hammered shirt on his shoulders.