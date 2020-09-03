Home Sports News football Arsenal legend defends Alexandre Lacazette
Sports Newsfootball

Arsenal legend defends Alexandre Lacazette

By kenyan

The Gabriel and Willian files closed, Arsenal does not intend to stop there. The Gunners are aiming heavy with Houssem Aouar, Thomas Partey or Coutinho. And for that, you need money and therefore sell some players, including possibly Alexandre Lacazette, who notably has touches with Atlético. Legendary Gunners full-back Nigel Winterburn said it would be a mistake to let him go.

In the Daily Star, the one who has played 440 matches with the North London club prefers not to dwell on the statistics which can be considered as disappointing (12 goals): “I have always said that Lacazette is a player that I really like, I think he is the only Arsenal center-forward to balance the game better than anyone at the club. But a lot of people think his total goals are not good enough, although I think you have to look at the big picture ”.

Related news

football

Brazil: CBF establishes pay equity

kenyan -
This is information that should please a lot of people. Long criticized for their staggering salaries, some football players did not hesitate to...
Read more
football

Leeds: uncertainty climbs around Marcelo Bielsa

kenyan -
Having become a hero at Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa seemed to be living a quiet summer, with a contract extension on track. But 9...
Read more
football

Borussia Dortmund unveil new away kit for 2020/2021

kenyan -
Two weeks before the resumption of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund unveils their new away shirt for the 2020/2021 season. The club had...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,756FansLike
3,506FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

FC Porto approached Thomas Lemar

football kenyan -
In great difficulty with Atlético de Madrid, Thomas Lemar (24) could see his Spanish adventure come to an end this summer. Some clubs...
Read more

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté has made a decision for his future

football kenyan -
Coveted by Inter and not necessarily essential to Chelsea, N'Golo Kanté nevertheless knows where he wants to pursue his career. In recent weeks, there...
Read more

Kepa thwarts Chelsea’s plans

football kenyan -
This summer, Chelsea is leading an XXL transfer window. The Blues have welcomed several recruits including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and...
Read more

Hans-Dieter Flick resigned over the departure of Thiago Alcantara

football kenyan -
After a breathtaking season rewarded with this European title, Bayern Munich will not necessarily be able to keep all of its management players. ...
Read more

FC Barcelona will attack Lionel Messi and his future club

football kenyan -
The meeting between Lionel Messi's father and FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu promises to be lively. Barça is sticking to its positions...
Read more

Europa League: Reims could have an affordable 3rd round

football kenyan -
Opposed to the Swiss club Servette Geneva on September 17 on behalf of the second preliminary round of the Europa League, the Stade...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke