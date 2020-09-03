Arsenal legend defends Alexandre Lacazette

The Gabriel and Willian files closed, Arsenal does not intend to stop there. The Gunners are aiming heavy with Houssem Aouar, Thomas Partey or Coutinho. And for that, you need money and therefore sell some players, including possibly Alexandre Lacazette, who notably has touches with Atlético. Legendary Gunners full-back Nigel Winterburn said it would be a mistake to let him go.

In the Daily Star, the one who has played 440 matches with the North London club prefers not to dwell on the statistics which can be considered as disappointing (12 goals): “I have always said that Lacazette is a player that I really like, I think he is the only Arsenal center-forward to balance the game better than anyone at the club. But a lot of people think his total goals are not good enough, although I think you have to look at the big picture ”.