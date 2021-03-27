Arsenal: Martin Odegaard and the ruthless David Luiz

Arrived this winter at Arsenal, Martin Odegaard blossoms again on the green rectangle after a few complicated months at Real Madrid. Despite having rubbed shoulders with many champions since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2015, the Norwegian midfielder was impressed by David Luiz from the Emirates Stadium.

“When you see him training every day you see he’s a great person, a great leader of the team and he is very important to us. He’s a great guy, happy and smiling, who makes jokes. But when you’re in the field, it’s a different face. This is what I admire the most about him, when he enters the field, he changes his mentality to be completely focused and ruthless. He’s not a nice boy anymore ”, he explains through a video for the Premier League Youtube channel. The Norwegian has become a complete fan of the Brazilian!