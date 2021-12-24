Arsenal: Mikel Arteta bangs his fist on the table

It has been several days since the Gunners coach dismissed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. And faced with those who qualify him as a dictator, the Spaniard was keen to provide his answer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32) is no longer popular at Arsenal. Deprived of the captain’s armband, the Gabonese striker has not played a match with the Gunners since December 6. Sanctioned for returning from France a day late, PEA is not even sure he can finish the season with his teammates.

On the other side of the Channel, the English press indeed announces that the former Stéphanois has succeeded in exhausting the reservoir of patience of its leaders. Under contract until 2023, Aubameyang therefore has chances of packing up this winter or next summer, at the latest. But some criticize the management of Mikel Arteta against him. Would the Spaniard have an iron fist? In comments relayed by the Telegraph, he denies it.

Arteta wants respect

“I don’t establish my authority by being a dictator or ruthless. I only ask for one thing: respect and commitment. At this level, if I do not succeed, I will pack my bags and go elsewhere, because it is the minimum that I can ask for. I will expect this from everyone who works for the club. First on my own, and the day I don’t do that, I’ll walk through that door and go do something else. It’s as clear as that “, he said, before concluding.

“To succeed, you have to be passionate about something and want to represent a club of this size, with its history. This is the minimum standard you should bring. I won’t ask anyone to put the ball in the top corner every time they hit it, but I will ask them to do the right things every day for this club. “ Always put aside, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang knows what to expect!