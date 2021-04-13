Arsenal: Mikel Arteta dismissed if he does not win the Europa League?

Currently ninth in the Premier League, Arsenal is still aiming for European Cup qualifying places. 4 points behind Tottenham, seventh and last European place, the Gunners could well bet everything on the Europa League to try to recover a place in C1 next season. In any case, this is what was asked of Mikel Arteta (39 years old).

According to information from Mirror, the Spanish manager has been warned that he could be sacked if he does not win the Europa League with Arsenal this season. Especially since Alexandre Lacazette’s teammates can reach the final without playing the big teams still present in the competition. A great opportunity for Mikel Arteta who would certainly save his place in the event of qualification in the Champions League. On the other hand, if Arsenal is not European at the end of the season, the former assistant of Pep Guardiola could well be dismissed …