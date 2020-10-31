Home Sports football Arsenal: Mikel Arteta explains again for Mesut Özil
Sportsfootball

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta explains again for Mesut Özil

By kenyan

An Arsenal manager in the past, Mesut Ozil is now out of time for manager Mikel Arteta. A descent into hell for him who goes through a sidelining, both in the Premier League and in the Europa League. The situation surprised in England and angered the agent of the German environment. But the Basque coach of the Gunners has made his choice.

And he showed it again in an interview with Football Daily : “What I can tell you is that I did my best, I tried to give him as many opportunities as possible. I was patient, I gave him opportunities and I was fair. I’m here to make the best decisions for the team and for the club ”. The least we can say is that Guardiola’s former Manchester City assistant is right in his boots.

Related news

football

Manchester City open up competition for Filip Stevanovic

kenyan -
While the summer transfer window has just closed, some clubs are already preparing for the future. This is the case of Manchester City...
Read more
football

Inter: Christian Eriksen talks about his playing time

kenyan -
Arrived from Tottenham to Inter during the last winter transfer window, Christian Eriksen has not seen a long quiet river within the Nerazzurro squad...
Read more
football

MU: Ryan Giggs’ pessimistic prediction

kenyan -
Currently 15th in the Premier League after a laborious start to the year, Manchester United has nevertheless recovered well in the Champions League by...
Read more
Load more

Trending

How to treat mild symptoms of COVID-19 at home

Health kenyan -
Find out how to monitor mild illnesses outside the hospital and when it is recommended to go back to the doctor Although the new coronavirus...
Read more

Facebook releases dark mode for more Android users

Tech news kenyan -
After tests started in June, Facebook announces the expansion of dark mode on the Android smartphone app After initial tests with dark mode on...
Read more

Man with knife tries to attack police in Paris and is...

World kenyan -
French police neutralized an attacker carrying a knife Image: Reproduction / Twitter A man with a...
Read more

US records highest number of new covid cases since pandemic began

World kenyan -
Michael Neel, funeral director at All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the US flag in the...
Read more

Berlin’s Madame Tussaud Museum places Trump in the trash before US...

World kenyan -
Wax statue of Trump inside the trash next to the Obama statue at Berlin's Madame Tussaud Image: MICHELE TANTUSSI /...
Read more

Sportpesa return halted by BCLB due to court case

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has dampened the hope of betters in Kenya after putting on hold the licensing of Sportpesa. In a...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke