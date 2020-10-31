Arsenal: Mikel Arteta explains again for Mesut Özil

An Arsenal manager in the past, Mesut Ozil is now out of time for manager Mikel Arteta. A descent into hell for him who goes through a sidelining, both in the Premier League and in the Europa League. The situation surprised in England and angered the agent of the German environment. But the Basque coach of the Gunners has made his choice.

And he showed it again in an interview with Football Daily : “What I can tell you is that I did my best, I tried to give him as many opportunities as possible. I was patient, I gave him opportunities and I was fair. I’m here to make the best decisions for the team and for the club ”. The least we can say is that Guardiola’s former Manchester City assistant is right in his boots.

