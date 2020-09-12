Home Sports football Arsenal: Mikel Arteta judges Gabriel's debut
Sportsfootball

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta judges Gabriel’s debut

By kenyan

Arsenal ideally launched its season in the Premier League with great success against Fulham (3-0). Transferred from LOSC for 26 million euros, Gabriel did not miss his debut with the Gunners. Established in central hinge, the Brazilian defender even scored the second goal for his new team. A thunderous first that delighted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“For Gabriel it was a big challenge today to play this match. He hadn’t played football for the past six months and he put on an incredible performance. Ideally, I wanted to give him time because he had only been training for a few days with the team and physically he had not played an official game for six months, so there was also a risk of injury. But the credit goes to him, and he played well, physically he was very good and he was very happy to play, “ thus deciphered Arteta in remarks relayed by Sky Sports. This should delight the main protagonist.

