Arsenal, Newcastle: Steve Bruce wants to keep Joe Willock

Joseph Willock, loaned by Arsenal to Newcastle since last January, will he return and win at the Gunners? Steve Bruce, Newcastle coach, hopes in any case that the international English hopefuls (4 caps) will be able to extend the adventure on the side of St James’ Park, as the 21-year-old midfielder makes the Magpies happy. Since his arrival, the one commonly known as ‘Joe’ Willock has scored 5 goals in 11 games played with Newcastle, showing himself particularly decisive in important moments in terms of maintaining the Toons. The coach of the current 14th Premier League has said his club will try to sign him permanently this summer.

“We would all like to (make his loan permanent). He’s 21, he’s a midfielder and he’s scored five goals since the start of the year, so of course we want him – but we have to respect the fact that he’s the Arsenal player. I’m sure Arsenal will have great talks this summer, but if there is any possibility that we can sign him, we would be delighted to do so ”, released Steve Bruce to TalkSPORT. It remains to know the position of the Gunners and Mikel Arteta for Joe Willock.