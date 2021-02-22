Arsenal: Odilon Kossounou pleases Arteta

In search of a low-cost midfielder, Arsenal have reportedly targeted Odilon Kossounou, the young Ivorian midfielder from Club Brugge KV. At 20, he had a good season and was one of the key men of the Belgian club, especially in the Europa League.

Great hope of Ivorian football, Odilon Kossounou has no shortage of contenders. According to information from Mirror, besides the interest of Inter Milan, it is above all Arsenal who seem strongly interested in the player. At 20, the young Ivorian international (4 caps) would not be against joining the Premier League and would have already surveyed Gervinho and Emmanuel Eboue, the two former Gunners, on his future decision. Its price would not exceed 12 million euros, a strong argument for Arsenal.