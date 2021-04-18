Arsenal: the big pressure from Mikel Arteta to Nicolas Pépé

Recruited by Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for € 80 million, Nicolas Pépé (25) struggled to win in the eleven of the Gunners. Sometimes invisible, sometimes sparkling, the Ivorian international (25 caps, 5 goals) has shown irregularity since his arrival from LOSC. The supporters of the London club can however have something to hope for: recently, the former Angers striker shines in the shirt of the Canonniers and is one of the great architects of the qualification of Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Europa League, with two goals in the double confrontation against Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals. Present at a press conference before the London derby between Arsenal and Fulham on Sunday (2:30 p.m.), as part of the 32nd day of the Premier League, Mikel Arteta put enormous pressure on the shoulders of his number 19.

“I think he needed a change of mentality, Editor’s note). He needed a period of adaptation and it’s over now. You can’t count on adaptation anymore, now it’s all about performance and he can do it. He has the players to support him, a manager to support him. He has all the staff who are ready to help him and all the teammates who really love him, because he’s a really nice person. So there are no excuses. […] Nico has this ability but it depends on him, we can help him as much as we want, but he has to have a mindset and consistency to do what he can do ”, dropped the Spanish technician in comments reported by theEvening Standard. The Gunners will need a great Nicolas Pépé, author of 10 goals and 5 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions this season to go to the end of the Europa League and thus hope to land his ticket to the Champions League next year. .