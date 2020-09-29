Home Sports football Arsenal: the dirty evening of Alexandre Lacazette
Sportsfootball

Arsenal: the dirty evening of Alexandre Lacazette

By kenyan

Author of the opening scoring against the Reds, the French then distinguished himself by a big failure against the opposing goal. Faced with mockery, his coach stepped up to the plate.

On paper, Alexandre Lacazette’s start to the Premier League season is good. Author of three goals in as many meetings, the French striker is even the top scorer of his team, ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (1 achievement). And yet, a failure and everything is forgotten. Yesterday, Arsenal had the opportunity to join Leicester at the top of the Premier League in the event of victory on the Liverpool pitch (relive the film of the match).

The evening promised to be ideal for the Gunners with the opener signed by the former Lyonnais in the 25th minute. And then it all fell apart. The Reds equalized (Sadio Mané) then took the advantage (Andy Robertson), before sealing the fate of the meeting with a goal scored at the very end of the match by Portuguese rookie Diogo Jota.

A defeat that went badly in the ranks of London, especially after the huge failure of Lacazette on the hour mark when Liverpool led only 2-1. Aware of having mismanaged his chances, the main interested party left the field in the 75th minute to sit on the bench and hide his face with his jersey. An ineffectiveness in crucial moments that inevitably makes people talk.

Criticized inefficiency

Consultant for SkysportsRoy Keane did not miss it. “He should have done it (score the goal), have a better touch of the ball. He should have put the ball in the net. These are great opportunities that must be seized. He was in the middle of the goal. The keeper is to be congratulated, but you have to seize those opportunities because you don’t have a lot of them against a team like Liverpool. “

Disappointed, Lacazette however had the support of his coach Mikel Arteta. “Obviously he had the best opportunity of the game, to make it 2-2 and then put us in a very strong position again, but he had a great game. He put in an incredible performance and I’m happy with him. I want to see my players so angry when we lose a game. “ Not sure, however, that this is enough to console Gunners fans.

