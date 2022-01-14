Arsenal: the Youri Tielemans track

The Gunners, who are looking for a midfielder this winter, were interested in the former Monegasque Youri Tielemans. According to Goal.com, Arsenal leaders are said to have spoken on Wednesday with the Leicester midfielder who has played 102 Premier League games since arriving in England in 2019. The 24-year-old Belgian whose contract with the Foxes ends in June 2023 is not expected to extend.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his midfielder during this month of January to compensate for the absences of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, both at CAN. Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Brazilian Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. The Gunners, who are also looking for a striker, are very active during this winter transfer window.