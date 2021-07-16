Arsenal unveil their home jersey for the 2021/2022 season

A few days before the Premier League resumes, adidas presents Arsenal’s new home shirt for the 2021/2022 season.

The Gunners had already unveiled their away jersey at the end of last season which was distinguished by the return of yellow as the main color. The new home shirt also draws its inspiration from the history of the club with a reference to the outfit worn by Thierry Henry’s teammates in the early 2000s.





There is obviously red in the main color but it is accompanied by two large white bands on the sides. Navy blue is also present on the famous three bands of the German equipment manufacturer that can be seen on the top of the shoulders as well as on the contours of the collar while a red band is also present on the edge of the sleeves.





The sponsor Emirates is still present at the jersey center as Visit Rwanda on the sleeve. This jersey also hides messages advocating diversity and harmony. Inside the jersey, we can see a badge “Arsenal For Everyone” (Arsenal for everyone) followed by the phrase Embracing diversity & equality while we find the phrase “Victory through Harmony” (victory through harmony) at the bottom of the jersey.





Mikel Arteta’s new men’s jersey will be worn for the first time on the pitch on Saturday 17th July in a memorial friendly against Glasgow Rangers.